x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
View all stories
Home > Movie News

#NTRNeel’s action spectacle shoot begins in August 2024

Published on May 20, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Double Elimination Week 13
image
What if Home Ministry is given to Pawan Kalyan?
image
A Golden Opportunity for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away

#NTRNeel’s action spectacle shoot begins in August 2024

The much anticipated action film starring Man of the Masses NTR and blockbuster director Prashanth Neel was announced a long time ago. NTR fans have been hoping to see NTR through Prasanth Neel’s mass vision who gave massive blockbusters like KGF series and Salaar..

Delighting fans and moviegoers, makers revealed a key update about #NTRNeel.

On NTR’s birthday, the makers announced the much awaited shoot update. The film’s shoot will commence in August 2024. This surprise update from the makers has made everyone happy.

Director Prasanth Neel is currently busy with the final touches to the script. Prasanth Neel, known for his blockbuster hits, is expected to bring his unique mass vision to this project.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement, anticipating the dynamic collaboration between NTR and Neel, which is sure to set new benchmarks in the industry.

This film, will be produced by prominent production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. NTR is currently busy with Devara and war 2. He will join the sets of this high-budget film after completing Devara and War 2. This film.

Next Payal Rajput’s sensational Revelations Previous Love Me struggling for Buzz
else

TRENDING

image
A Golden Opportunity for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away

Latest

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Double Elimination Week 13
image
What if Home Ministry is given to Pawan Kalyan?
image
A Golden Opportunity for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away

Most Read

image
What if Home Ministry is given to Pawan Kalyan?
image
Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations
image
Leadership and Vision: PM Modi and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Praised by Pawan Kalyan

Related Articles

Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025 Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black