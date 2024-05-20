NTRNeel’s action spectacle shoot begins in August 2024

The much anticipated action film starring Man of the Masses NTR and blockbuster director Prashanth Neel was announced a long time ago. NTR fans have been hoping to see NTR through Prasanth Neel’s mass vision who gave massive blockbusters like KGF series and Salaar..

Delighting fans and moviegoers, makers revealed a key update about #NTRNeel.

On NTR’s birthday, the makers announced the much awaited shoot update. The film’s shoot will commence in August 2024. This surprise update from the makers has made everyone happy.

Director Prasanth Neel is currently busy with the final touches to the script. Prasanth Neel, known for his blockbuster hits, is expected to bring his unique mass vision to this project.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement, anticipating the dynamic collaboration between NTR and Neel, which is sure to set new benchmarks in the industry.

This film, will be produced by prominent production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. NTR is currently busy with Devara and war 2. He will join the sets of this high-budget film after completing Devara and War 2. This film.