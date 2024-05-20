x
Home > Movie News

Payal Rajput’s sensational Revelations

Published on May 20, 2024 by ratnasri

Payal Rajput’s sensational Revelations

Punjabi beauty Payal Rajput shot to fame in Tollywood with RX 100 and she has done enough films. The actress is yet to announce her next big project. Taking her social media page, Payal Rajput made sensational comments about a film Rakshana that is due for release. She said that the team is yet to clear the dues and they are forcing her to promote the film based on her recent success. She also said that the distributors of the film asked her to showcase her assets and the actress hinted of initiating legal proceedings against the team. Here is her statement:

“I have a film, “Rakshana”, shot in 2019 and 2020 originally named 5Ws. The release was delayed and now they’re trying to benefit from my recent success without clearing dues and demanding promotion presence. My team communicates my unavailability due to prior commitments, but they threaten to ban me from Telugu cinema. Our team attempted to negotiate for digital promotion of Rakshana with Payal, suggesting clearing dues with compensation first. However, they refused to compromise, using my name in a way that tarnishes my image, which is unacceptable. In the recent meetings, they used inappropriate language, stating that the distributor asked Payal to showcase certain assets, and if she didn’t, they wouldn’t accept the film. We are now considering legal action because they are not settling the payments and planning to release the film without my authorization or consent” posted Payal Rajput on her official social media page.

