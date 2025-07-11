Ram, Bhagyashri’s Night Romance

Ram Pothineni underwent a complete makeover to essay a hard core young movie buff in his next outing Andhra King Taluka. Directed by Mahesh Babu P under Mythri Movie Makers, the movie features Bhagyashri Borse playing the female lead, and Upendra in a key role as a real on-screen superstar.

The film’s Rajahmundry schedule was completed recently, with the team canning important scenes involving Ram and Upendra. Today, the film’s latest schedule began in a set in Hyderabad. Romantic scenes on Ram and Bhagyashri Borse are filmed in night backdrop.

After the night shoot, the makers will shoot some significant scenes in daytime. Along with romantic, and other scenes, the team will also shoot climax portions in this schedule that will conclude in 30 days.

The makers will announce the film’s release date, once the ongoing final schedule is completed.