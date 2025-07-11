x
Ram, Bhagyashri’s Night Romance

Published on July 11, 2025 by swathy

England Post 387, Bumrah Leads India's Fightback at Lord's
Ram, Bhagyashri's Night Romance
Unity in Language: Pawan Kalyan Advocates for Embracing Hindi as a National Bridge
Coolie Monica Song: Pooja Hegde Sizzles
Rangaraya Medical College incident: Collector appreciates girl students

Ram Pothineni underwent a complete makeover to essay a hard core young movie buff in his next outing Andhra King Taluka. Directed by Mahesh Babu P under Mythri Movie Makers, the movie features Bhagyashri Borse playing the female lead, and Upendra in a key role as a real on-screen superstar.

The film’s Rajahmundry schedule was completed recently, with the team canning important scenes involving Ram and Upendra. Today, the film’s latest schedule began in a set in Hyderabad. Romantic scenes on Ram and Bhagyashri Borse are filmed in night backdrop.

After the night shoot, the makers will shoot some significant scenes in daytime. Along with romantic, and other scenes, the team will also shoot climax portions in this schedule that will conclude in 30 days.

The makers will announce the film’s release date, once the ongoing final schedule is completed.

England Post 387, Bumrah Leads India's Fightback at Lord's
Coolie Monica Song: Pooja Hegde Sizzles

England Post 387, Bumrah Leads India's Fightback at Lord's
Unity in Language: Pawan Kalyan Advocates for Embracing Hindi as a National Bridge
Coolie Monica Song: Pooja Hegde Sizzles
Rangaraya Medical College incident: Collector appreciates girl students

Unity in Language: Pawan Kalyan Advocates for Embracing Hindi as a National Bridge
Rangaraya Medical College incident: Collector appreciates girl students
Political Tug-of-War Over BC Reservations

