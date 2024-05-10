x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
After50 years of age Health Issues
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Meenakshi Chaudhary locked for Venky

Published on May 10, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Official Release date of Venky’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam
image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Vision for Pothole-Free Rural Roads
image
Telugu Indian Idol 2nd Runner Up Shri Keerthi Exclusive Interview
image
Narendar Reddy’s Quash Petition: HC reserves judgement
image
SpaceX Chooses Water Landing Over Tower Catch

Meenakshi Chaudhary locked for Venky

Meenakshi Chaudhary is in demand and the young beauty is working with young actors of Telugu cinema like Varun Tej and Vishwak Sen. The actress has been approached for Victory Venkatesh’s upcoming film and she signed the project. Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh are teaming up for the third time and the film is an entertainer packed with loads of action. The shooting formalities will kick-start in July and the entire shooting portions will be wrapped up in just three months. A look test on Meenakshi Chaudhary was conducted recently.

Meenakshi Chaudhary signed the project officially and the actress allocated dates for the film. Bheems will score the music and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Venkatesh essays the role of an ex-cop in this untitled film. Several titles are under consideration and none of them is locked for now. Anil Ravipudi is giving final touches for the script.

Next Ajith, Mythri Movie Makers Good Bad Ugly Commences Previous NDA govt will protect your properties, says Naidu
else

TRENDING

image
Official Release date of Venky’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam
image
Malayalam’s Biggest Film Launched
image
Bhagyashri Borse to romance Ram

Latest

image
Official Release date of Venky’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam
image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Vision for Pothole-Free Rural Roads
image
Telugu Indian Idol 2nd Runner Up Shri Keerthi Exclusive Interview
image
Narendar Reddy’s Quash Petition: HC reserves judgement
image
SpaceX Chooses Water Landing Over Tower Catch

Most Read

image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Vision for Pothole-Free Rural Roads
image
Narendar Reddy’s Quash Petition: HC reserves judgement
image
SpaceX Chooses Water Landing Over Tower Catch

Related Articles

Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky Patra Lekha with designer’s Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event After50 years of age Health Issues Sobhita With A luxury bag collection Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea Intermediate Fasting benefits Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot Sanya malhotra’s Photodump