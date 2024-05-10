Meenakshi Chaudhary locked for Venky

Meenakshi Chaudhary is in demand and the young beauty is working with young actors of Telugu cinema like Varun Tej and Vishwak Sen. The actress has been approached for Victory Venkatesh’s upcoming film and she signed the project. Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh are teaming up for the third time and the film is an entertainer packed with loads of action. The shooting formalities will kick-start in July and the entire shooting portions will be wrapped up in just three months. A look test on Meenakshi Chaudhary was conducted recently.

Meenakshi Chaudhary signed the project officially and the actress allocated dates for the film. Bheems will score the music and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Venkatesh essays the role of an ex-cop in this untitled film. Several titles are under consideration and none of them is locked for now. Anil Ravipudi is giving final touches for the script.