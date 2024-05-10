x
Home > Politics

NDA govt will protect your properties, says Naidu

Published on May 10, 2024 by

NDA govt will protect your properties, says Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will protect the properties of the people if voted to power. He wanted the people to stand by the NDA in the election and ensure that their lives and properties are protected.

Speaking at an election meeting in Gannavaram of Krishna district, Chandrababu Naidu said that chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy brought Land Titling Act, which would be a tool in the hands of the chief minister and the ruling party leaders to loot the property.

He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had planned to loot the properties of the people and had brought the Land Titling Act. The act would give photostat copies of the document, while the original document would be kept with the government. The government officials can misuse your document and grab your land, Chandrababu Naidu said.

He said that the NDA government would scrap this Act and restore the rights of the people over their properties. He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had cheated the people in the name of Navaratnas. He also questioned Jagan Mohan Reddy for having his photograph on the land documents.

Referring to Gannavaram Assembly constituency, Chandrababu Naidu said that the constituency had been the strong fortress of the TDP. The party had won eight times in the past nine elections, he said. He said that TDP candidate Yarlagadda Venkatrao had come to Andhra Pradesh to serve the people. He said that Venkatrao would develop the constituency and asked people to support his candidature.

Chandrababu Naidu also sought votes for Jana Sena candidate from Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency, Vallabhaneni Balashowry. He said that Balashowry had the experience of working as the MP for two terms. He wanted people to support his candidature and ensure that the TDP, Jana Sena candidates are elected in the coming elections.

