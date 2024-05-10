x
Krishnamma Movie Review

Published on May 10, 2024

Telugu360 Rating 2.75/5

Malayalam and Tamil directors deal with realistic films well. Every scene is presented in a realistic manner. They do not take any cinematic liberties and Krishnamma is one such attempt. Satyadev who attempted several realistic films is the lead actor in Krishnamma that released today. Here is the review of Krishnamma:

Story:

Bhadra (Satyadev) is an orphan and he is well bonded with his friends Koti and Siva. All their stories are the same. Bhadra and Koti supply ganja in Vijayawada and Meena enters their life. Meena falls in love with Siva. When things are extremely good, all the three get arrested and are sent to jail. Things change completely after their arrest. The rest of Krishnamma is all about their arrest, the reason behind their arrest and the crime.

Analysis:

We have seen several films in which the innocents are sent to jail for a crime committed by someone. The biggest strength of Krishnamma is the emotional bonding and friendship between the three friends. The atmosphere of Inchipet in Vijayawada is well presented. Krishnamma has no sets and artificial colours. Satyadev along with his friends took up the Vijayawada dialect well. Satyadev excelled in the role. The director took enough time to present the bonding between their friends and their emotional journey. The real plot of Krishnamma gets unfolded before the interval episode. The first half is passable.

The second half starts on the concept about the real crime and the innocence of the friends. Some of the episodes in the second half are stretched and the real logic behind their arrests are not narrated. The director later unfolded the real story well. Again, the revenge plot looks ordinary and those episodes are narrated in a hurry. 12 years of grudge is narrated in 12 minutes. If the revenge drama was planned well, Krishnamma would have been a super hit for sure. Some of the scenes will mislead the audience for sure.

Performances:

Satyadev is a natural and realistic actor. He dedicates and emotes well for the role. He is a perfect choice for the role of Bhadra. His Vijayawada slang also came out well. His performance in the climax episodes is a treat to watch and he emotes with his eyes. Archana Iyer’s role has no prominence and it is limited. All her scenes are forced. Adhira Raj did her part well. Nanda Gopal was good as a cop. Laxman and Krishna are good as friends.

Krishnamma is a brilliant film technically and it makes enough noise. The songs composed by Kala Bhairava will be forgotten but his background score made enough impact throughout. Editing work is just average. The locations across the Krishna river are well presented. The dialogues are good. Krishnamma is a revenge drama which happens at a slow pace and tests the patience of the audience at times. The drama and the emotion are well presented in the second half.

Telugu360 Rating 2.75/5

