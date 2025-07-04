x
Home > Movie Reviews

Thammudu Movie Review

Published on July 4, 2025 by nymisha

Thammudu Movie Review

Thammudu Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 1.75/5

Story:

Jay (Nithiin) plays a character whose sister, Snehalatha, is forced to give up her love and marry someone chosen by their parents. When she expects her brother’s support, he disappoints her by staying silent. Heartbroken, Snehalatha leaves home and vows never to see him again.

Years later, in Vizag, a bomb blast shakes the city. The owner of a factory involved in the incident threatens government officials, pressuring them to submit a fake report in his favor. Snehalatha, now a sincere and upright officer, is among those assigned to the case. She and her family, who are visiting a tribal village for a festival (jaathara), plan to return soon.

Sensing danger to his interests, the villain demands that Snehalatha either sign the fabricated report or face deadly consequences – including the murder of her entire family.

The rest of the story unfolds over one intense night, as Nithiin races against time to protect his estranged sister’s family and redeem himself in her eyes.

Analysis:

Thammudu struggles to connect with the audience due to its weak storyline and absence of emotional resonance. What begins as a family drama suddenly thinks it’s a crime thriller, then moonlights as a bounty hunter flick with a poor memory of Magadheera like pre-climax. lt’s a genre buffet gone wrong every dish is half-baked, and none of it goes down easy.

The entire “Escape from Ambaragodugu” story and the heroine Saptami Gowda’s “Help desk” thread are among the weirdest you’ll witness. Hero Nithin is helpless in this hopeless script. Patchy Editing and pre climax VFX work are very bad. Strangely, all the critical SOS calls end up reaching Ratna (Sapthami Gowda), a character who oddly appears as a radio jockey and a customer support – with no real explanation given. Already a weak script is further ruined by the heroine characterization. There is only one song which fails to make any impression

Ironically, the film’s strongest elements have nothing to do with its story. The visuals are slick, locations are refreshing, and the sound design is top-notch. However, pre climax fight VFX work is pretty cheap.

Performances:

Nithiin, as Jay, is handed a passive and underwhelming role – a missed opportunity that does little to boost his already struggling career. Sapthami Gowda, known for Kantara, plays a character with neither songs nor any real scope for performance, making her presence largely forgettable. Saurabh Sachdeva, as the villain, brings some initial intrigue with a quirky character trait, but eventually slips into the same irritating template as the film progresses. Laya, in her second innings, did not get a good chance.

Positives:

Sound design

Production Values

Negatives:

Thin Story

Genre confusion

Weak direction

Lack of entertainment

Verdict:

Thammudu turns out to be a letdown from start to finish. Lacking both emotional depth and entertainment value, it comfortably earns its place on the list of easily skippable films.

Telugu360 Rating: 1.75/5

