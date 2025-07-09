Bheems comes for Megastar’s Vishwambara

Vishwambara is the next release of Megastar Chiranjeevi and the socio-fantasy attempt is directed by Vassishta. The film is expected to release on September 18th across the globe. The major portion of the film’s shoot has been completed except for a song. The song is an item number and Bollywood beauty Mouni Roy will shake her leg with Chiranjeevi in this special song. As per the update, young and happening music composer Bheems is on board to compose the song.

The popular super hit number ‘Aata Kavala Paata Kavala’ from Chiranjeevi’s Annayya will be remixed as per the situation in Vishwambara. The song will be shot soon. Legendary music composer MM Keeravani has composed the other songs and he is working on the background score for Vishwambara. The film features Trisha and Aashika Ranganath in the other important roles. UV Creations are the producers and the film’s new release date will be announced soon after the VFX work would be approved by the team.