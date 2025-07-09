x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Bheems comes for Megastar’s Vishwambara

Published on July 9, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Samantha back in News for Wrong Reasons
image
Bheems comes for Megastar’s Vishwambara
image
Badass: Siddhu Jonnalagadda madness will be on steroids
image
Dhanush’s Gesture for Vijay
image
Alia Bhatt’s Former Secretary arrested in Fraud Case

Bheems comes for Megastar’s Vishwambara

Vishwambara is the next release of Megastar Chiranjeevi and the socio-fantasy attempt is directed by Vassishta. The film is expected to release on September 18th across the globe. The major portion of the film’s shoot has been completed except for a song. The song is an item number and Bollywood beauty Mouni Roy will shake her leg with Chiranjeevi in this special song. As per the update, young and happening music composer Bheems is on board to compose the song.

The popular super hit number ‘Aata Kavala Paata Kavala’ from Chiranjeevi’s Annayya will be remixed as per the situation in Vishwambara. The song will be shot soon. Legendary music composer MM Keeravani has composed the other songs and he is working on the background score for Vishwambara. The film features Trisha and Aashika Ranganath in the other important roles. UV Creations are the producers and the film’s new release date will be announced soon after the VFX work would be approved by the team.

Next Samantha back in News for Wrong Reasons Previous Badass: Siddhu Jonnalagadda madness will be on steroids
else

TRENDING

image
Samantha back in News for Wrong Reasons
image
Bheems comes for Megastar’s Vishwambara
image
Badass: Siddhu Jonnalagadda madness will be on steroids

Latest

image
Samantha back in News for Wrong Reasons
image
Bheems comes for Megastar’s Vishwambara
image
Badass: Siddhu Jonnalagadda madness will be on steroids
image
Dhanush’s Gesture for Vijay
image
Alia Bhatt’s Former Secretary arrested in Fraud Case

Most Read

image
Chandrababu gears up to fulfil another promise
image
AP politicians need to learn manners first
image
Bharat Bandh : 25 Crore workers go on strike

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie