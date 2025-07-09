Samantha back in News for Wrong Reasons

Samantha is one of the top rated actresses and she has done impressive films in her career. She is also one of the best performers of this generation and she enjoys terrific craze. The actress has been in the news for bad reasons because of her personal life. She tackled all the negativity, stood strong and is single. She is also recovering from Myositis and is working on Bollywood web-based projects. The actress is linked with Bollywood filmmaker Raj Nidimoru from sometime. It all started after the duo was spotted during a Pickleball match catching hand in hand.

Soon, Samantha posted several pictures of her with Raj Nidimoru and there are speculations that they are in a deep relationship. Samantha is in the USA recently and she shared the snaps of her Detroit trip on her Instagram page. Raj Nidimoru is spotted accompanying Samantha and the discussion about their relationship has taken the front seat. Some of them are trolling the actress while some of them are congratulating Samantha for finding her new partner in life.

Social media has turned out to be a real threat for the personal lives of celebrities. Samantha has decided to stay tightlipped without making any statement about her relationship with Raj Nidimoru. But social media is full of buzz about the debates. Netizens are expressing their views. Samantha is yet to announce her next Telugu film while her fans are eagerly waiting for the Tollywood comeback of the actress.