x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Samantha back in News for Wrong Reasons

Published on July 9, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Finally, Don 3 all set to Roll
image
Samantha back in News for Wrong Reasons
image
Bheems comes for Megastar’s Vishwambara
image
Badass: Siddhu Jonnalagadda madness will be on steroids
image
Dhanush’s Gesture for Vijay

Samantha back in News for Wrong Reasons

Samantha is one of the top rated actresses and she has done impressive films in her career. She is also one of the best performers of this generation and she enjoys terrific craze. The actress has been in the news for bad reasons because of her personal life. She tackled all the negativity, stood strong and is single. She is also recovering from Myositis and is working on Bollywood web-based projects. The actress is linked with Bollywood filmmaker Raj Nidimoru from sometime. It all started after the duo was spotted during a Pickleball match catching hand in hand.

Soon, Samantha posted several pictures of her with Raj Nidimoru and there are speculations that they are in a deep relationship. Samantha is in the USA recently and she shared the snaps of her Detroit trip on her Instagram page. Raj Nidimoru is spotted accompanying Samantha and the discussion about their relationship has taken the front seat. Some of them are trolling the actress while some of them are congratulating Samantha for finding her new partner in life.

Social media has turned out to be a real threat for the personal lives of celebrities. Samantha has decided to stay tightlipped without making any statement about her relationship with Raj Nidimoru. But social media is full of buzz about the debates. Netizens are expressing their views. Samantha is yet to announce her next Telugu film while her fans are eagerly waiting for the Tollywood comeback of the actress.

Next Finally, Don 3 all set to Roll Previous Bheems comes for Megastar’s Vishwambara
else

TRENDING

image
Finally, Don 3 all set to Roll
image
Samantha back in News for Wrong Reasons
image
Bheems comes for Megastar’s Vishwambara

Latest

image
Finally, Don 3 all set to Roll
image
Samantha back in News for Wrong Reasons
image
Bheems comes for Megastar’s Vishwambara
image
Badass: Siddhu Jonnalagadda madness will be on steroids
image
Dhanush’s Gesture for Vijay

Most Read

image
Chandrababu gears up to fulfil another promise
image
AP politicians need to learn manners first
image
Bharat Bandh : 25 Crore workers go on strike

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie