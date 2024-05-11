x
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal's glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer's
Rakul Preet Singh's White Love
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Karishma Tanna's Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
Charan and Bunny busy with Election Campaign

Charan and Bunny busy with Election Campaign

The election fever gripped the Telugu states and today is the last day of election campaign and the elections are scheduled to take place on May 13th. Ram Charan along with his mother Surekha and Mega producer Allu Aravind headed to Pithapuram today. He will participate in the election campaign along with Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram. Before this, Mega fans welcomed Ram Charan in a grand manner in Rajahmundry Airport. Ram Charan offered prayers at Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy Temple in Pithapuram.

On the other side, Allu Arjun along with his wife Sneha Reddy are in Nandyal to support their close friend Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy, who is contesting as an MLA candidate from YSRCP in Nandyal. A heap of people gathered near the residence of Ravi Reddy and Allu Arjun waved to the fans. On the other side, Allu Arjun also wished Pawan Kalyan all the best in Pithapuram. Bunny posted it on his social media page.

