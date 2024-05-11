Charan and Bunny busy with Election Campaign

The election fever gripped the Telugu states and today is the last day of election campaign and the elections are scheduled to take place on May 13th. Ram Charan along with his mother Surekha and Mega producer Allu Aravind headed to Pithapuram today. He will participate in the election campaign along with Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram. Before this, Mega fans welcomed Ram Charan in a grand manner in Rajahmundry Airport. Ram Charan offered prayers at Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy Temple in Pithapuram.

On the other side, Allu Arjun along with his wife Sneha Reddy are in Nandyal to support their close friend Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy, who is contesting as an MLA candidate from YSRCP in Nandyal. A heap of people gathered near the residence of Ravi Reddy and Allu Arjun waved to the fans. On the other side, Allu Arjun also wished Pawan Kalyan all the best in Pithapuram. Bunny posted it on his social media page.