Crisp Runtime for BRO

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej are teaming up for the first time for BRO. Samuthirakani is the director and the film is announced for July 28th release. Sai Dharam Tej is promoting the film all over. The film’s final runtime is locked and it lasts for 2 hours and 15 minutes. The runtime is quite crisp. Trivikram worked on the screenplay and dialogues. Pawan Kalyan’s role in BRO got increased.

The scenes between Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are expected to be hilarious and are the major highlights of BRO. Thaman scored the music. Ketika Sharma is paired up beside Sai Dharam Tej. People Media Factory and Zee Studios are the producers of BRO. The makers closed the theatrical and the non-theatrical deals of BRO recently.