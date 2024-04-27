Sudheer Babu’s Harom Hara On A Special Day

Sudheer Babu’s mass and action entertainer Harom Hara which is in the post-production phase sealed its release date. The movie that comes with the tagline The Revolt will be gracing the theatres next month on May 31st, marking the birth anniversary of superstar Krishna.

The release date was announced through this action-packed poster where Sudheer Babu can be seen with a weapon in his hand. Harom Hara will present Sudheer Babu in a completely mass and rugged get-up. The story dates back to 1989. It will see Malvika Sharma playing Sudheer Babu’s love interest. Other than the intense action, the movie will also have a beautiful love story as well.

Gnanasagar Dwaraka is directing the movie, while Sumanth G Naidu is producing this high-budget film which created a positive impression with the promos. The team is planning to up the game, as the release date is not far away.