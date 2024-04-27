Official Release Date of Kalki 2898 AD

Keeping an end to all the speculations, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have announced the new release date of the film. Kalki 2898 AD will now hit the screens on June 27th across the globe and it will have a pan-Indian release. A new poster featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone is released. Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani will feature in other important roles in Kalki 2898 AD. Santosh Narayanan is the music director and Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers.

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most awaited films for the Indian audience and it is a crucial one for Prabhas. All the non-theatrical deals are closed and the asking price for the theatrical rights is huge. The post-production work of the film too reached the final stages. Nag Ashwin is focused on the extensive post-production work. Massive sets are constructed to shoot this sci-fi film.