Movie News

Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari teaser is unmissable!

Published on April 27, 2024 by

Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari teaser is unmissable!

Vishwak Sen has earned a name for himself as a young star actor from Telugu Cinema, who never shies away from experimenting with looks, characters and scripts. He is now coming with a gangster flick, Gangs of Godavari. The movie teaser is released on 27th April, amidst huge fanfare.

Vishwak Sen’s character, “Lankala Rathna”, seems to be intriguingly dark and wild set in an evil and unapologetic world. Writer-director Krishna Chaitanya has been able to build an intrigue around the character and world, the movie is set in, with his uncanny visuals and dialogues. Cinematographer Anith Madhadi has been able to add a layer to the proceedings with his lighting concepts and patterns. Adding to their efforts, ace composer Yuvan Shankar Raja’s background score also made the teaser more special and unique.

Neha Sshetty is playing the leading lady role and Anjali will be seen in an important role. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film. Venkat Upputuri and Gopichand Innumuri are co-producing the film and Srikara Studios is presenting it. The movie is releasing worldwide on 17th May.

