Exclusive: Naa Saami Ranga combo on Cards

Naa Saami Ranga is a decent relief for King Nagarjuna who has been struggling for success. The film marked the debut of choreographer Vijay Binny as director. Srinivasaa Chitturi bankrolled Naa Saami Ranga. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that the combo will repeat very soon. Vijay Binny is working on a script currently and the shooting starts later this year. Srinivasaa Chitturi will produce this project.

Nagarjuna suggested a Korean remake for Vinay Binny and the young director is working on the script. Two other ideas are being worked out and one of the scripts will be finalized by June. The shoot starts in July and the film will head for a release during Sankranthi 2025. Nagarjuna has given a free hand to Vijay Binny to work on the script after he was convinced with the work of the youngster in Naa Saami Ranga.