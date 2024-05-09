Thandel: Sai Pallavi Easy Breezy As Bujji Thalli

The film Thandel marks Naga Chaitanya’s second collaboration individually with actress Sai Pallavi and director Chandoo Mondeti. Bunny Vasu is producing the movie, while Allu Aravind presents it on the Geetha Arts banner.

Extending birthday wishes to Sai Pallavi, the makers released a special video. It begins by showing the memorable characters played so far by Sai Pallavi in different movies. Coming to Thandel, she is playing the role of Satya who is fondly called Bujji Thalli by Chay.

The birthday video makes our day, as it shows Sai Pallavi’s easy breezy nature on the shooting spot. Besides showing how good a performer she is, the video also designates how good a human being she is. The sequence between Chay and Pallavi towards the end hints at the kind of chemistry they shared in the movie.

Shamdat takes care of the cinematography, while Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad scores the music.