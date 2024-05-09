Ram in talks for a Web-series

Energetic Star Ram is back on to the sets of Double iSmart directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film may hit the screens in July or August this year as per the availability of the release dates. Ram hasn’t announced his next film and he is in talks with several filmmakers. He is in touch with Harish Shankar, Srinu Vaitla and others for his upcoming projects. As per the latest news, he is in talks with Netflix for a web-series. The discussions are in the final stages and the project will be announced soon.

The details about the director and technicians are kept under wraps. The project starts next year if things fall in the right place. Ram is demanding big remuneration for his upcoming projects considering the non-theatrical market of him. Some of the filmmakers are in the hunt for other actors considering Ram’s fat paycheque.