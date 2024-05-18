x
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Exclusive: Record budget for Balakrishna’s Next

Published on May 18, 2024 by

Exclusive: Record budget for Balakrishna’s Next

Nandamuri Balakrishna is in huge demand and he is signing back-to-back films. The veteran actor is currently busy with NBK109 in the direction of Bobby and the shoot resumes from Monday. The actor is committed to Boyapati Srinu for his next film and it is a sequel for Akhanda. Boyapati is busy with the script and the pre-production work of the film and the shoot commences during the second half of this year. 14 Reels Plus in association with politician Kesineni Chinni will bankroll the project.

As per the exclusive information we have, the film is planned on a budget of Rs 150 crores including the remunerations and the making. Both Balakrishna and Boyapati will receive big remunerations for the film. The duo scored three super hits Simha, Legend and Akhanda. Their combo’s craze would be of the next level and the makers have agreed to invest big on the film. The look of Balakrishna is designed and Akhanda 2 would be on a higher note in action and emotions. The film releases next year.

Next Sathyaraj in a Biopic Previous Nani and Sujeeth Film: Three Producers in Race
