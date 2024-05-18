Sathyaraj in a Biopic

Veteran Tamil actor Sathyaraj gained pan-Indian image after the release of Baahubali. His portrayal as Kattappa won accolades and it will be remembered for a longer time. Sathyaraj turned busy in all the South Indian languages and the latest update says that Sathyaraj will be seen playing the role of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his biopic. Tamil media has released a statement about the film and more details about the director, producer and technicians is expected to be out officially soon. Sathyaraj is busy with a lot of Telugu and Tamil films currently.