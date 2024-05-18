x
Home > Movie News

Keerthy Suresh's contribution to Kalki 2898 AD

Published on May 18, 2024

Keerthy Suresh’s contribution to Kalki 2898 AD

An interesting update from Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is arriving today evening and ‘Bujji’, the vehicle of Prabhas will be released today. The vehicle plays an important role in the film and talented actress Keerthy Suresh lent her voice and dubbed for the dialogues of Bujji in Kalki 2898 AD. Keerthy Suresh completed dubbing for the part recently. Kalki 2898 AD is gearing up for a grand release on June 27th across the globe along with several international languages. The post-production work of the film is happening at a faster pace and the team will promote the film aggressively in June.

National-award-winning director Nag Ashwin is the director and Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers. Kalki 2898 AD has some of the biggest actors like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani playing the most important roles in this sci-fi thriller. Santosh Narayanan is scoring the music and background score for Kalki 2898 AD.

