Buzz: Prithviraj Sukumaran in SSMB29?

The entire scriptwork of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s next upcoming film to be directed by legendary director SS Rajamouli is done and the pre-production work is going on. Along with a workshop, Rajamouli is finalizing the major cast of the film. As per the ongoing buzz, Malayalam critically acclaimed actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has been roped in for an important role. An official confirmation is awaited. Prithviraj Sukumaran played a pivotal role in Prabhas’ Salaar and he has a prominent role in Salaar 2. Prithviraj Sukumaran is in talks for SSMB29.

Rajamouli has been keeping things under wraps while there are a lot of speculations going on about the film. The team will interact with the media before commencing the shoot and will announce the details officially. As per the update, the shoot of SSMB29 will start in September or October this year. Keeravani scores the music and KL Narayana is the producer. This untitled film is a forest adventure and will also have an international release.