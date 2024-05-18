x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Prithviraj Sukumaran in SSMB29?

Published on May 18, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
image
RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies

Buzz: Prithviraj Sukumaran in SSMB29?

The entire scriptwork of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s next upcoming film to be directed by legendary director SS Rajamouli is done and the pre-production work is going on. Along with a workshop, Rajamouli is finalizing the major cast of the film. As per the ongoing buzz, Malayalam critically acclaimed actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has been roped in for an important role. An official confirmation is awaited. Prithviraj Sukumaran played a pivotal role in Prabhas’ Salaar and he has a prominent role in Salaar 2. Prithviraj Sukumaran is in talks for SSMB29.

Rajamouli has been keeping things under wraps while there are a lot of speculations going on about the film. The team will interact with the media before commencing the shoot and will announce the details officially. As per the update, the shoot of SSMB29 will start in September or October this year. Keeravani scores the music and KL Narayana is the producer. This untitled film is a forest adventure and will also have an international release.

Next Ranveer Singh’s Brahmarakshasa Glimpse Loading Previous Keerthy Suresh’s contribution to Kalki 2898 AD
else

TRENDING

image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
image
RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies

Latest

image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
image
RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies

Most Read

image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Tribal girl Shailaja died of cardiac arrest, clarifies Minister Seethakka
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Delhi Visit: Key Meetings and Future Plans

Related Articles

Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025 Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree