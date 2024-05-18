Ranveer Singh’s Brahmarakshasa Glimpse Loading

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that the collaboration of Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma is titled Brahmarakshasa. After the super success of Hanuman, Prasanth Varma is in huge demand. He also announced the sequel for Hanuman but it was pushed further as Ranveer Singh signed Brahmarakshasa. We have one more interesting piece of news about the film. Ranveer Singh also joined the sets of Brahmarakshasa recently and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad. A massive set was constructed in the outskirts of Hyderabad and the shoot is happening in the set.

Prasanth Varma will also cut a glimpse from this shoot. The makers will release the glimpse along with the official announcement soon. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to produce Brahmarakshasa which is planned on a budget of Rs 300 crores. Ranveer Singh is the only actor participating in the shoot of the film and he allocates four days for the shoot. The entire footage will be used only for the glimpse as per the exclusive update.