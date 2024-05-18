Crucial schedule for Megastar’s Vishwambara

Megastar Chiranjeevi is completely focused on Vishwambara, a socio-fantasy film that is directed by Vassishta. The film has completed three major schedules and Chiranjeevi took a small break. The new schedule of the film will kick-start from May 20th and it would be a lengthy one. With all the major cast participating in the shoot, all the pending portions along with the songs will be completed in the schedule. The makers are in plans to complete the entire shooting part by the end of June. The film’s major budget is allocated for the VFX work and the team will have ample time to complete the VFX work and the post-production work.

Several top VFX companies are working on the graphics for Vishwambara. The film also has ample entertainment and Trisha is the leading lady. The makers are also yet to announce the details of other actresses playing important roles in Vishwambara. The team also kept a deadline to complete the entire post-production work by the end of November. The film is announced for January 10th, 2025 release and Keeravani is composing the music. Vishwambara is planned on a massive budget and it is carrying good expectations.