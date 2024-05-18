x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Crucial schedule for Megastar’s Vishwambara

Published on May 18, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
image
RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies

Crucial schedule for Megastar’s Vishwambara

Megastar Chiranjeevi is completely focused on Vishwambara, a socio-fantasy film that is directed by Vassishta. The film has completed three major schedules and Chiranjeevi took a small break. The new schedule of the film will kick-start from May 20th and it would be a lengthy one. With all the major cast participating in the shoot, all the pending portions along with the songs will be completed in the schedule. The makers are in plans to complete the entire shooting part by the end of June. The film’s major budget is allocated for the VFX work and the team will have ample time to complete the VFX work and the post-production work.

Several top VFX companies are working on the graphics for Vishwambara. The film also has ample entertainment and Trisha is the leading lady. The makers are also yet to announce the details of other actresses playing important roles in Vishwambara. The team also kept a deadline to complete the entire post-production work by the end of November. The film is announced for January 10th, 2025 release and Keeravani is composing the music. Vishwambara is planned on a massive budget and it is carrying good expectations.

Next Two big challenges for Pushpa: The Rule Previous Ranveer Singh’s Brahmarakshasa Glimpse Loading
else

TRENDING

image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
image
RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies

Latest

image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
image
RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies

Most Read

image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Tribal girl Shailaja died of cardiac arrest, clarifies Minister Seethakka
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Delhi Visit: Key Meetings and Future Plans

Related Articles

Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025 Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree