Two big challenges for Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule is the most awaited film of the country and it is high on expectations. Sukumar is the director and Allu Arjun is the lead actor. The shoot of the film is currently happening without breaks in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad and Sukumar is in plans to complete the shoot by the mid of June. A special Malaysia themed set is constructed in Ramoji Film City and the shoot is happening in the special set. Sukumar and his team are facing two challenges currently. Fahadh Faasil, the lead antagonist, is busy with other films and he is unable to allocate dates for Pushpa: The Rule.

The team needs 15 days of Fahadh Faasil to wrap up the shoot. They are in waiting mode and Sukumar is completing the other pending portions. The second challenge is the team could not zero an item girl for the special number that will be shot in June. Sukumar is skeptical of some of the names and most of them are not available. Several names are speculated but none of them got finalized. Pushpa: The Rule is announced for August 15th, 2024 release and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Rockstar DSP is scoring the music and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady.