x
Home > Movie News

War 2 Lagging Behind in Promotions

Published on July 11, 2025 by swathy

War 2 Lagging Behind in Promotions

War 2 is the next big Indian film featuring Hrithik Roshan and NTR in the lead roles. The teaser was released long ago and it failed to make an impact. Some of them trolled the content badly. With just a month left for the film’s release, the makers are yet to kick-start the promotions of the film. War 2 is lagging behind when it comes to promotions. The film will head for a clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie 2. The songs from the film are getting released and the makers are releasing regular updates along with the posters of the actors from the film. Coolie has top rated actors like Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna and Upendra in crucial roles.

There is no update about the trailer release date of War 2 as of now. The film has two songs and one of them was shot recently. Hrithik Roshan and NTR have to promote the film aggressively to get the needed buzz for the film. On the other hand, the team of Coolie is quite aggressive with the promotions. S Naga Vamsi acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of War 2 and NTR will promote the film. It is unclear if Hrithik Roshan will participate in the South promotions of War 2. The trailer of War 2 and Coolie will decide the buzz surrounding these projects.

