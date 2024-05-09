Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana falls into Legal Trouble

Ramayana happens to be the biggest ever Indian film in making and Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Yash are essaying the key roles in the mythological drama directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena and Allu Aravind traveled with the team as producer along with Namit Malhotra. Soon, Madhu Mantena and Allu Aravind walked out of the film and the real reasons weren’t disclosed. Madhu Mantena issued a public notice about his stakes in Ramayana. Here is his statement:

“The members of the public are hereby informed and put to notice that Prime Focus Technologies Limited had pursuant to an Assignment Agreement entered into, with our client Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP in April 2024 sought to acquire the Intellectual Property Rights of our client in the Project Ramayana (being the script and material ‘Ramayana’ based on the epic) for an agreed consideration amount as per the terms of the Assignment Agreement. However, the assignment under this Assignment Agreement has not taken effect till date, as the payment required to be made by Prime Focus Technologies Limited for the assignment to take effect, has not been made it to our client. Accordingly, the rights in Project Ramayana continue to vest in our client and Prime Focus Technologies Limited has no right, title or interest in it. The use / exploitation of the script or material or any rights of our client in Project Ramayana, by Prime Focus Technologies Limited in its upcoming film ‘Ramayana’ (being directed by Nitesh Tiwari) or by any person claiming through or under Prime Focus Technologies Limited or by any person claiming through or under Prime Focus Technologies Limited or by any other person enabling the same, constitutes an infringement of our client’s copyright, for protection whereof, our client shall take the necessary steps as may be advised”