Home > Movie News

Vijay Deverakonda signs a Periodic Drama

Published on May 9, 2024 by ratnasri

Vijay Deverakonda signs a Periodic Drama

Young actor Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his birthday today. The actor’s next film is announced today and it will be helmed by Shyam Singha Roy fame Rahul Sankrityan. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers are on board to bankroll this pan-Indian project. This untitled film is a periodic drama set during 1854 – 1878. ‘The Legend of the Cursed Land’ told the poster about the film. There are speculations that Rashmika Mandanna may play the leading lady in this untitled film. The shoooting formalities will kick-start early next year and more updates are expected soon. Vijay Deverakonda is shooting for Gowtam Tinnanuri’s action drama and he lined up Ravi Kiran Kola’s mass actioner set in the rural backdrop.

