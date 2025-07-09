Telugu360 Analysis: Who will Rectify Tollywood?

Almost a dozen Tollywood actors have lost their theatrical market and non-theatrical market after delivering back-to-back duds. But none of the actors are jobless. Everyone is lined up with several projects and they are demanding double-digit remunerations that is leaving everyone in shock. Are the Tollywood producers desperate enough to do films and leave themselves at risk. Though everyone is worried about the current vacuum in Telugu cinema, Tollywood producers are not slowing down.

The producers are heading for risks and are signing projects without negotiating on the paycheques of the actors. There should be some producer of an industry bigwig who should step out and take an initiative to stop this culture. Several Bollywood actors are working on a profit sharing model and this has to be implemented in Telugu cinema to save the producers. While there are internal discussions going on among the producers, there are no results that have been implemented till date. Someone should rectify this to save themselves.