x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Telugu360 Analysis: Who will Rectify Tollywood?

Published on July 9, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Mahavatar Narsimha Trailer: The Eternal Clash Begins
image
Buzz: Naga Chaitanya in talks with a Tamil Director?
image
HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao arrested
image
Telugu360 Analysis: Who will Rectify Tollywood?
image
Allu Arjun and Rashmika to Reunite Again

Telugu360 Analysis: Who will Rectify Tollywood?

Almost a dozen Tollywood actors have lost their theatrical market and non-theatrical market after delivering back-to-back duds. But none of the actors are jobless. Everyone is lined up with several projects and they are demanding double-digit remunerations that is leaving everyone in shock. Are the Tollywood producers desperate enough to do films and leave themselves at risk. Though everyone is worried about the current vacuum in Telugu cinema, Tollywood producers are not slowing down.

The producers are heading for risks and are signing projects without negotiating on the paycheques of the actors. There should be some producer of an industry bigwig who should step out and take an initiative to stop this culture. Several Bollywood actors are working on a profit sharing model and this has to be implemented in Telugu cinema to save the producers. While there are internal discussions going on among the producers, there are no results that have been implemented till date. Someone should rectify this to save themselves.

Next HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao arrested Previous Allu Arjun and Rashmika to Reunite Again
else

TRENDING

image
Mahavatar Narsimha Trailer: The Eternal Clash Begins
image
Buzz: Naga Chaitanya in talks with a Tamil Director?
image
Telugu360 Analysis: Who will Rectify Tollywood?

Latest

image
Mahavatar Narsimha Trailer: The Eternal Clash Begins
image
Buzz: Naga Chaitanya in talks with a Tamil Director?
image
HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao arrested
image
Telugu360 Analysis: Who will Rectify Tollywood?
image
Allu Arjun and Rashmika to Reunite Again

Most Read

image
HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao arrested
image
Golden Visa for 23 Lakhs is fake : UAE
image
Chandrababu gears up to fulfil another promise

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip