The Paradise: Nani’s High-voltage Action

Published on July 9, 2025 by swathy

The Paradise: Nani’s High-voltage Action

After the sensational success of Dasara, the hit duo of Natural Star Nani and director Srikanth Odela is back with The Paradise, an intense new venture already making waves. The shoot officially commenced last month, with the team filming childhood sequences for the last one week. Nani also joined the shoot in the first schedule.

The production team constructed a big set in RFC in Hyderabad, where they are shooting a high-voltage action sequence on Nani and others. Some foreign fighters are also taking part in the shoot of this action block.

With a rugged makeover and a fierce new avatar, Nani is ready to command the screen like never before. Known for his immersive storytelling, Srikanth Odela is reportedly making The Paradise on a grander scale than Dasara, with plans for a global release in English and Spanish in addition to Indian languages.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas and music scored by Anirudh Ravichander, The Paradise will be released worldwide on March 26, 2026.

