Gangs of Godavari Postponed Again

Vishwak Sen’s mass entertainer Gangs of Godavari has been delayed several times from last year and the film is finally slated for May 17th release across the globe. That was an ideal date as the election fever in the Telugu states will come to an end. Due to unknown reasons, Gangs of Godavari release is pushed again and the makers announced that the film will now release on May 31st. The makers did not disclose the reason for the delay. Gangs of Godavari is a mass entertainer set in Godavari backdrop.

Krishna Chaitanya is the director and Neha Shetty is the leading lady. Gangs of Godavari is the only crazy film in this summer race. Sithara Entertainments produced Gangs of Godavari and the released songs, teaser looked promising. Yuvan Shankar Raja scored the music for this mass entertainer. Vishwak Sen’s Falaknama Das released on the same day five years ago.