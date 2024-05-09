x
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
KCR Movie Pre release Event
HealthyScalp tips
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Gangs of Godavari Postponed Again

Gangs of Godavari Postponed Again

Vishwak Sen’s mass entertainer Gangs of Godavari has been delayed several times from last year and the film is finally slated for May 17th release across the globe. That was an ideal date as the election fever in the Telugu states will come to an end. Due to unknown reasons, Gangs of Godavari release is pushed again and the makers announced that the film will now release on May 31st. The makers did not disclose the reason for the delay. Gangs of Godavari is a mass entertainer set in Godavari backdrop.

Krishna Chaitanya is the director and Neha Shetty is the leading lady. Gangs of Godavari is the only crazy film in this summer race. Sithara Entertainments produced Gangs of Godavari and the released songs, teaser looked promising. Yuvan Shankar Raja scored the music for this mass entertainer. Vishwak Sen’s Falaknama Das released on the same day five years ago.

