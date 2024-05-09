Naidu to take part in 5 Praja Galam meetings on May 10

In a single day on Friday the TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, will be addressing five Praja Galam public meetings.

TDP sources on Thursday revealed that Chandrababu Naidu will be addressing these meetings in Vundi, Elur, Gannavaram, Macherala and Ongole Assembly segments. Till Thursday the TDP supremo addressed Praja Galam public meetings in a total of 82 Assembly constituencies.

On Friday he will be taking part in five meetings and on Saturday, the last day of the election campaign, he will be addressing three meetings, the sources revealed. Chandrababu Naidu, who launched his election campaign with his address of Praja Galam meeting at Palamaner on March 27 will be totally addressing meetings in 90 Assembly segments, the sources added.