After50 years of age Health Issues
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
KCR Movie Pre release Event
HealthyScalp tips
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
Home > Politics

Naidu to take part in 5 Praja Galam meetings on May 10

Naidu to take part in 5 Praja Galam meetings on May 10

In a single day on Friday the TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, will be addressing five Praja Galam public meetings.

TDP sources on Thursday revealed that Chandrababu Naidu will be addressing these meetings in Vundi, Elur, Gannavaram, Macherala and Ongole Assembly segments. Till Thursday the TDP supremo addressed Praja Galam public meetings in a total of 82 Assembly constituencies.

On Friday he will be taking part in five meetings and on Saturday, the last day of the election campaign, he will be addressing three meetings, the sources revealed. Chandrababu Naidu, who launched his election campaign with his address of Praja Galam meeting at Palamaner on March 27 will be totally addressing meetings in 90 Assembly segments, the sources added.

