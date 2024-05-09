Jagan nibbled tribals who voted for him, says Naidu

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has bitten the tribals who voted him for power in the last elections, observed TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday.

Addressing an enormous public gathering during his Praga Galam here, Chandrababu Naidu said that Jagan is an anarchic leader who ordered for the closure of Best Available Schools launched during the TDP regime for the benefit of Girijan children. This delinquent Chief Minister under the guise of laterite looted the bauxite reserves from here and shifted the stocks to the Bharathi Cements owned by his wife, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu questioned Jagan as to why the money has till now not been deposited with the accounts of the pensioners though the button was pressed in January itself. “The money should be deposited within 24 hours of pressing the button but till today why the funds are not credited,” Chandrababu Naidu asked and felt that the buttons are pressed not for the poor but for the brokers, he remarked.

Recalling that the coffee trees grown by the Girijans in their plantations here are named as Araku Coffee during the TDP regime, Chandrababu Naidu said that jobs too were provided for the tribal youth with the GO number 3. The TDP supremo asked whether Jagan has done anything in these five years for the benefit of the people in this area.

The entire credit of implementing various welfare schemes for Girijans goes only to the TDP, Chandrababu Naidu recalled various programmes implemented from the days of the late NT Rama Rao like Vidyonnathy scheme to provide financial assistance to the Girijan children to pursue their studies at all the universities across the globe. But this Chief Minister has withdrawn all such schemes, he added.

“I will take the responsibility to reintroduce the GO number 3 to provide jobs to the tribal youth immediately after the TDP allied NDA forms the government in the State after these elections,” Chandrababu Naidu told the gathering. This Girijan traitor Jagan claims that he is the son of the soil, he said and remarked that Jagan is not the son of Girijans but a cancer cell to them.

The TDP supremo said that the YSRCP leaders started feeling trembling on watching the road show of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in Vijayawada. “Now these YSRCP leaders have come to a conclusion that they are losing power,” he stated and called upon the people to teach a fitting lesson to these YSRCP leaders with their vote. He reaffirmed his commitment to provide 20 lakh jobs to the youth in the coming five years.

Maintaining that he has given various benefits for women, Chandrababu Naidu said that he will implement more welfare schemes for them soon after the NDA forms the government. Pointing out the problems that will arise for the Girijans with the Land Titling Act, Chandrababu Naidu promised to revoke the legislation immediately after coming back to power. The TDP supremo also assured the gathering that all the pending problems will be resolved by the coming NDA government in the State.