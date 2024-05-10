Megastar receives Padma Vibhushan

Megastar Chiranjeevi received the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award from Indian President Droupadi Murmu in an event in Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi last evening. The family members of Chiranjeevi were present for the event. Yesteryear actress Vyjayanthimala Bali too received Padma Vibhushan yesterday. M Fathima Beevi, Hormusji N Cama, O Rajagopal, Togdan Rinpoche, Late ‘Captain’ Vijayakant and Kundan Vyas are the other personalities of Padma awards.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hosted a dinner party at his residence for the recipients. Ram Charan posed with his proud father Chiranjeevi after the event and the click went viral all over. Chiranjeevi has been working without breaks for Vishwambara and the film is slated for January 10th, 2025 release.