Devara first single on the way

Young Tiger NTR is shooting for War 2 in Mumbai along with Hrithik Roshan. He will return back to the sets of Devara in June while Koratala Siva is canning some episodes that do not need NTR for the film. The shoot of the Devara is happening in Uttarandhra region from a week. The first single from the film will be out this month. NTR will celebrate his birthday on May 20th and the first single from the film will be released on the occasion. Music sensation Anirudh is scoring the music and background score for Devara.

Devara is announced for October 10th release and the expectations are huge. Janhvi Kapoor is making her South debut as heroine with Devara. The film is a periodic drama set in the coastal region and Yuvasudha Arts, NTR Arts are the producers. NTR will also complete the shoot of War 2 and he will move on to Prashanth Neel’s actioner this year.