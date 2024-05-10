x
After50 years of age Health Issues
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
KCR Movie Pre release Event
HealthyScalp tips
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
Home > Movie News

Devara first single on the way

Published on May 10, 2024 by ratnasri

Devara first single on the way

Young Tiger NTR is shooting for War 2 in Mumbai along with Hrithik Roshan. He will return back to the sets of Devara in June while Koratala Siva is canning some episodes that do not need NTR for the film. The shoot of the Devara is happening in Uttarandhra region from a week. The first single from the film will be out this month. NTR will celebrate his birthday on May 20th and the first single from the film will be released on the occasion. Music sensation Anirudh is scoring the music and background score for Devara.

Devara is announced for October 10th release and the expectations are huge. Janhvi Kapoor is making her South debut as heroine with Devara. The film is a periodic drama set in the coastal region and Yuvasudha Arts, NTR Arts are the producers. NTR will also complete the shoot of War 2 and he will move on to Prashanth Neel’s actioner this year.

