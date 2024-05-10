x
May 31st turns over crowded in Telugu Cinema

Published on May 10, 2024 by ratnasri

May 31st turns over crowded in Telugu Cinema

Summer 2024 has been extremely dry and disappointing for Telugu cinema. Except Tillu Square, none of the new releases managed to mint money. May is quite disappointing that there are no notable releases. With the election fever coming to an end, Gangs of Godavari was slated for May 17th release. But the film’s release is now pushed to May 31st which is crowded already. Sudheer Babu is testing his luck with Harom Hara and the film was announced for May 31st release long ago.

Kajal Aggarwal’s thriller Satyabhama too is gearing up for May 31st release. Goodachari fame Sashi Kiran Tikka is the producer. Karthikeya who has been struggling for success is all set to test his luck with an action drama titled Bhaje Vaayu Vegam produced by UV Creations. The film too is gearing up for May 31st release. Anand Devarakonda’s next film is Gam Gam Ganesha and the film too is in May 31st race. Ajay Ghosh and Chandini Chowdary’s interesting attempt Music Shop Murthy too is in the May 31st release race. With five films, May 31st is overcrowded. We have to wait to see how many of them will hit the screens.

