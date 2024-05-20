x
Home > Movie News

All eyes on Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2

Published on May 20, 2024

All eyes on Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2

Tollywood is running through a crisis. With no notable releases, all the theatres are shut in the summer holiday season. The exhibition industry is staring at huge losses. All eyes are now focused on the upcoming biggies Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2. Both these films are made on massive budgets and the makers are quoting huge prices for the deals. Both these films have to fare well at the box-office so that the exhibition industry will survive.

Kalki 2898 AD: Directed by national-award-winning director Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD takes up to the future and is a sci-fi film. The film has some of the top actors of Indian cinema like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Kamal Haasan is the lead antagonist in Kalki 2898 AD. Massive sets are constructed and the VFX work also plays a crucial part in Kalki 2898 AD. The film is high on expectations. Kalki 2898 AD will hit the screens on June 27th. Vyjayanthi Movies is bringing this visual spectacle.

Indian 2: Kamal Haasan’s long-delayed film Indian 2 is finally ready for release. Top director Shankar has worked on this successful sequel. Shankar who is back in the race is aiming a comeback with this film. Indian 2 also relies big on VFX work. The film’s post-production work reached the final stages and Indian 2 is carrying good expectations. The footfalls in the neighboring languages completely depend on the trailer and the promotional content. Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh played other prominent roles. Anirudh scored the music and Lyca Productions are the producers.

For now, all eyes are focused on the upcoming biggies Indian 2 and Kalki 2898 AD.

