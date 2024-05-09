x
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
KCR Movie Pre release Event
HealthyScalp tips
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna signs a Bollywood Biggie

Rashmika Mandanna signs a Bollywood Biggie

Rashmika Mandanna is the national crush and she has done ample number of Hindi films. The actress scored a massive hit with Animal beside Ranbir Kapoor and she is waiting to announce her next big project. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar and the shoot of the film commenced today in Mumbai. South Indian filmmaker AR Murugadoss is the director of this pan-Indian actioner and the film is announced for Eid 2025 release.

After a series of flops, Salman Khan shelved several films and signed Sikandar. Sajid Nadiadwala is producing this big-budget action entertainer. Rashmika Mandanna loved her role and signed the project. The actress also announced the news on her official social media page. More details about the film are awaited.

