Rashmika Mandanna signs a Bollywood Biggie

Rashmika Mandanna is the national crush and she has done ample number of Hindi films. The actress scored a massive hit with Animal beside Ranbir Kapoor and she is waiting to announce her next big project. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar and the shoot of the film commenced today in Mumbai. South Indian filmmaker AR Murugadoss is the director of this pan-Indian actioner and the film is announced for Eid 2025 release.

After a series of flops, Salman Khan shelved several films and signed Sikandar. Sajid Nadiadwala is producing this big-budget action entertainer. Rashmika Mandanna loved her role and signed the project. The actress also announced the news on her official social media page. More details about the film are awaited.