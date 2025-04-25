x
Buzz: Mrunal Thakur in Allu Arjun's Next?

Published on April 25, 2025 by swathy

Buzz: Mrunal Thakur in Allu Arjun’s Next?

Icon Star Allu Arjun is on a break and he is closely monitoring the pre-production work of his upcoming film which is yet to be titled. Atlee is the director of this high budget action drama and the shoot commences later this year. Mrunal Thakur who made a splash in Telugu cinema with Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna has been finalized as the leading lady. A look test on Mrunal Thakur was conducted yesterday and the team was convinced with her look. The team will make an official announcement soon.

The film will have three heroines and Mrunal Thakur is locked for one of the roles. Reports also say that Bollywppd beauty Janhvi Kapoor is the other beauty in talks and the talks are in the final stages. The third heroine is yet to be finalized. The makers will make an official announcement before the shoot commences. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh is the music composer.

