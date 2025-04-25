Anil Ravipudi follows Sankranthiki Vastunnam Plan

Tollywood director Anil Ravipudi tasted his biggest ever success with Sankranthiki Vastunnam. The film is an out-and-out entertainer and he has a film lined up with Megastar Chiranjeevi soon. After the super success of Sankranthiki Vastunnam, Anil Ravipudi doubled his remuneration and he would be taking a big pay for the film. Chiranjeevi too is demanding Rs 75 crores for the project. Anil Ravipudi has decided to follow the strategy of Sankranthiki Vastunnam.

He is working on packed schedules and the shoot of the film will be completed in a record span in 4-5 months. Apart from the remunerations, a perfect shooting plan is being chalked out. Anil Ravipudi is known to complete the shoot without any wastage. He is also involved in the casting of other actors and he planned to complete the film on a budget so that the producer gets safe before the release. He is personally negotiating the remunerations of actors and technicians to keep things under control. Apart from the remunerations of Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi, the other budgets are less. The team is now chalking a perfect shooting plan without any wastage. The team is following the plan of Sankranthiki Vastunnam strictly. This untitled film produced by Sahu Garapati releases during Sankranthi 2026.