x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Anil Ravipudi follows Sankranthiki Vastunnam Plan

Published on April 25, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Anil Ravipudi follows Sankranthiki Vastunnam Plan
image
Former CID Chief Sunil Kumar Faces Charges for Violating Service Rules
image
Bharat Summit 2025 All Set to Begin in Hyderabad
image
Boyapati B’Day: Immersed In Creative Process Of Akhanda 2
image
Navaneeth Bollina Elected President of BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus in 2025 Student Elections

Anil Ravipudi follows Sankranthiki Vastunnam Plan

Tollywood director Anil Ravipudi tasted his biggest ever success with Sankranthiki Vastunnam. The film is an out-and-out entertainer and he has a film lined up with Megastar Chiranjeevi soon. After the super success of Sankranthiki Vastunnam, Anil Ravipudi doubled his remuneration and he would be taking a big pay for the film. Chiranjeevi too is demanding Rs 75 crores for the project. Anil Ravipudi has decided to follow the strategy of Sankranthiki Vastunnam.

He is working on packed schedules and the shoot of the film will be completed in a record span in 4-5 months. Apart from the remunerations, a perfect shooting plan is being chalked out. Anil Ravipudi is known to complete the shoot without any wastage. He is also involved in the casting of other actors and he planned to complete the film on a budget so that the producer gets safe before the release. He is personally negotiating the remunerations of actors and technicians to keep things under control. Apart from the remunerations of Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi, the other budgets are less. The team is now chalking a perfect shooting plan without any wastage. The team is following the plan of Sankranthiki Vastunnam strictly. This untitled film produced by Sahu Garapati releases during Sankranthi 2026.

Previous Former CID Chief Sunil Kumar Faces Charges for Violating Service Rules
else

TRENDING

image
Anil Ravipudi follows Sankranthiki Vastunnam Plan
image
Boyapati B’Day: Immersed In Creative Process Of Akhanda 2
image
Puri offers Record Remunerations for Vijay and Tabu

Latest

image
Anil Ravipudi follows Sankranthiki Vastunnam Plan
image
Former CID Chief Sunil Kumar Faces Charges for Violating Service Rules
image
Bharat Summit 2025 All Set to Begin in Hyderabad
image
Boyapati B’Day: Immersed In Creative Process Of Akhanda 2
image
Navaneeth Bollina Elected President of BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus in 2025 Student Elections

Most Read

image
Former CID Chief Sunil Kumar Faces Charges for Violating Service Rules
image
Bharat Summit 2025 All Set to Begin in Hyderabad
image
Navaneeth Bollina Elected President of BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus in 2025 Student Elections

Related Articles

Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes Disha Patani Flawless Look Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography