Exclusive: New Release Date of Megastar’s Vishwambara

The makers of Vishwambara have to keep an end to the speculations and they are in plans to announce the new release date of the film very soon. Vishwambara is a socio-fantasy film featuring Chiranjeevi and Trisha in the lead roles. Bimbisara fame Vassishta is the director and the team is now in plans to release Vishwambara on September 18th during the Dasara holiday season. Pawan Kalyan’s OG is scheduled for September 25th release and Vishwambara will release a week before OG.

The VFX work of the film reached the final stages and all the deals are being closed currently. An official announcement about the new release date will be made in July. The theatrical deals are expected to be closed very soon. Jio Hotstar has acquired the digital rights of the film. UV Creations are the producers and Keeravani is scoring the music and background score. The entire shooting portion of the film has been completed except an item song.