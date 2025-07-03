x
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
When will Prabhas join Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit?

Published on July 3, 2025 by swathy

When will Prabhas join Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit?

Spirit is the craziest film of Indian cinema and is also the most discussed project. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the shoot to commence. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has completed the scripting of the film and he is waiting for the arrival of Prabhas. The shoot of the film was planned to commence in July and Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for an update about the project. As per the recent developments, the shoot of Spirit will commence in September and Prabhas has allocated bulk dates for the project.

There are a lot of speculations about the leading lady and the other cast involved in Spirit. Prabhas plays a ruthless cop in this high voltage actioner. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in plans to complete the shoot in quick schedules and release the film next year. T Series and Sri Bhadrakali Films are the producers of Spirit. Prabhas is currently busy wrapping up the shoot of Maruthi’s Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji.

