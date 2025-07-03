When will Prabhas join Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit?

Spirit is the craziest film of Indian cinema and is also the most discussed project. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the shoot to commence. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has completed the scripting of the film and he is waiting for the arrival of Prabhas. The shoot of the film was planned to commence in July and Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for an update about the project. As per the recent developments, the shoot of Spirit will commence in September and Prabhas has allocated bulk dates for the project.

There are a lot of speculations about the leading lady and the other cast involved in Spirit. Prabhas plays a ruthless cop in this high voltage actioner. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in plans to complete the shoot in quick schedules and release the film next year. T Series and Sri Bhadrakali Films are the producers of Spirit. Prabhas is currently busy wrapping up the shoot of Maruthi’s Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji.