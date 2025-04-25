x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
View all stories
Home > Politics

ISRO former chairman Kasturirangan passes away

Published on April 25, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Thanu from HIT 3: Anirudh’s Punching Number
image
‘Pakistan Murdabad’ slogans echo around Charminar
image
SSMB29 shoot in Ramoji Film City
image
ISRO former chairman Kasturirangan passes away
image
Buzz: Mrunal Thakur in Allu Arjun’s Next?

ISRO former chairman Kasturirangan passes away

ISRO former chairman Dr K Kasturirangan passed away in Bengaluru on Friday. The 84-year-old space scientist was suffering with age related ailments and breathed last at his residence, leaving behind an illustrious legacy.

Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan was born on 24 October 1940 in Ernakulam in Kerala in a family of well educated persons. He did his PG in Physics from University of Mumbai and Ph.D in high energy astronomy from Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad. Later owing to excellence in academics and research, went on to become the Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Dr Kasturirangan is one among the longest serving chairmen of famed ISRO as he led the all-important organisation for 9 years from 1994 to 2003. His tenure as ISRO chairman marked several important milestones and led to India becoming self reliant in the field of space research.

It was during Dr Kasturirangan’s tenure as ISRO chairman that improved spacecrafts in the INSAT series were developed, and improvement of earth observation satellites was done. Important milestones in PLSVs and GSLV were also achieved while he was the chief of ISRO.

Besides serving as ISRO chairman, Dr Kasturiranagan also served as Chairman of Space Commission, Secretary of Department of Space, GoI. Later, Dr Kasturirangan headed the Committee formed to prepare National Education Policy 2020.

Recognising Dr Kasturirangan’s contributions to the field of space science, Indian Government honoured him with the second highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan in the year 2000.

Next SSMB29 shoot in Ramoji Film City Previous Buzz: Mrunal Thakur in Allu Arjun’s Next?
else

TRENDING

image
Thanu from HIT 3: Anirudh’s Punching Number
image
SSMB29 shoot in Ramoji Film City
image
Buzz: Mrunal Thakur in Allu Arjun’s Next?

Latest

image
Thanu from HIT 3: Anirudh’s Punching Number
image
‘Pakistan Murdabad’ slogans echo around Charminar
image
SSMB29 shoot in Ramoji Film City
image
ISRO former chairman Kasturirangan passes away
image
Buzz: Mrunal Thakur in Allu Arjun’s Next?

Most Read

image
‘Pakistan Murdabad’ slogans echo around Charminar
image
ISRO former chairman Kasturirangan passes away
image
Former CID Chief Sunil Kumar Faces Charges for Violating Service Rules

Related Articles

Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes Disha Patani Flawless Look Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography