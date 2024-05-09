Concept Poster of Vijay Deverakonda’s Next

Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his birthday today and the actor is all set to work with young director Ravi Kiran Kola. The concept poster of the film is out and it looks like a blood bath. The poster hints that the film is a packed mass entertainer and is set in a rural backdrop. “In blood, He’ll rise, reign & Ignite the Mass Ripples all over!” posted the team along with the poster. Vijay carries a sword filled with blood in the poster. The leading lady is currently being finalized and the shoot commences very soon.

Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce this untitled film. Rowdy Janardhan is the title speculated but the makers are yet to lock the title. Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for his next film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The shoot of the film is taking place in Vizag and is produced by Sithara Entertainments. Vijay also signed a film to be directed by Rahul Sankrityan and the project will be announced this evening.