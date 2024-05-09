x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
KCR Movie Pre release Event
KCR Movie Pre release Event
HealthyScalp tips
HealthyScalp tips
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Concept Poster of Vijay Deverakonda’s Next

Published on May 9, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju’s Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025
image
Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot
image
Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management
image
Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama
image
Will Varun Tej change his Game Plan?

Concept Poster of Vijay Deverakonda’s Next

Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his birthday today and the actor is all set to work with young director Ravi Kiran Kola. The concept poster of the film is out and it looks like a blood bath. The poster hints that the film is a packed mass entertainer and is set in a rural backdrop. “In blood, He’ll rise, reign & Ignite the Mass Ripples all over!” posted the team along with the poster. Vijay carries a sword filled with blood in the poster. The leading lady is currently being finalized and the shoot commences very soon.

Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce this untitled film. Rowdy Janardhan is the title speculated but the makers are yet to lock the title. Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for his next film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The shoot of the film is taking place in Vizag and is produced by Sithara Entertainments. Vijay also signed a film to be directed by Rahul Sankrityan and the project will be announced this evening.

Next Rashmika Mandanna signs a Bollywood Biggie Previous Buzz: Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda to team up again?
else

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju’s Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025
image
Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot
image
Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama

Latest

image
Dil Raju’s Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025
image
Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot
image
Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management
image
Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama
image
Will Varun Tej change his Game Plan?

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management
image
Deputy CM Bhatti takes dig at Kangana
image
Kota Sanjay Murthy Appointed as India’s Next CAG Boss!

Related Articles

Intermediate Fasting benefits Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot Sanya malhotra’s Photodump Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig Mouni Roy Photo Dump KCR Movie Pre release Event HealthyScalp tips Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot Squad Girls Party Gang SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos Barkha Singh in Torn Style Fasting Benefits Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event