Home > Movie News

Buzz: Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda to team up again?

Published on May 8, 2024 by

Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan's Game Changer
Suriya's Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD
Witness Chay, Pallavi's Magical Chemistry In Bujji Thalli
Controversy Over Aurobindo's 108 Services in AP

Buzz: Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda to team up again?

There are frequent stories and rumors cooked about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The duo often bonds with each other and they head for foreign destinations during their breaks. There are strong rumors that the duo is in a relationship but they never made it official. They worked together in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Vijay Deverakonda has signed his next film to be directed by Rahul Sankrityan of Shyam Singha Roy fame. The film’s official announcement will be made tomorrow on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday.

There are reports that the team approached Rashmika Mandanna for the role of the leading lady in the periodic drama. The makers will make an official announcement soon. The team will make an official announcement about the film tomorrow on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this periodic drama and it will release next year. Vijay Deverakonda is busy with Gowtam Tinnanuri’s action drama and he also lined up Ravi Kiran Kola’s rural mass entertainer.

Next Concept Poster of Vijay Deverakonda's Next Previous Local talk: YSRCP MP candidate Sunil behind Mahasena Rajesh
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan's Game Changer
Suriya's Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes
Witness Chay, Pallavi's Magical Chemistry In Bujji Thalli

Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan's Game Changer
Suriya's Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD
Witness Chay, Pallavi's Magical Chemistry In Bujji Thalli
Controversy Over Aurobindo's 108 Services in AP

No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD
Controversy Over Aurobindo's 108 Services in AP
Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar

