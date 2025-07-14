Heartbreak for India as England clinch 22 run win

Team India conceded a heartbreaking defeat against the hosts England at the iconic Lord’s venue in the third test of the ongoing Tendulkar-Anderson trophy. The nerve-wracking fourth Innings ended in a huge disappointment as the final wicket fell with just needing another 23 runs for a famous victory. Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten at 61 runs while his fellow batters failed to provide him ample support to take the team over the line. The Barmy Army has now taken a series lead of 2-1 with two more tests to go.

Chasing what appeared to be a daunting total of 193 runs because of the tricky pitch which was assisting bowlers in the second innings, the team lost wickets at regular intervals due to which the run chase was never really on. At one point, India was struggling to cross the three figure mark with 81 for 7 and appeared like the game was almost done and dusted. But, it was Jadeja’s strong willed and determined performance which gave hopes for the visitors. Unfortunately, he was left stranded as the last wicket fell within the reach of the target. Mohammad Siraj’s tenacious stay was ended by Bashir.

India floundered a great opportunity of taking the lead going into the fourth test which is a rare opportunity after getting humbled by the formidable English team over the years. It will need to win back-to-back games now to clinch the trophy.

Both England and India scored identical first innings scores and were dependent on their bowlers to produce a result and not a draw. Indian bowlers delivered to the expectations and restricted Enland within 200 runs. In reply, the batting unit failed to stitch one big partnership which could have ensured a historical win. Ben Stokes was named Man of the Match. The next test starts on July 23rd.