Nara Lokesh sets 100 days deadline for his constituency

IT Minister and Mangalagiri MLA Nara Lokesh is leaving no stone unturned to make his constituency a role model and thereby turning it into his political bastion. Besides pulling all stops to ensure that Andhra Pradesh turns into an IT hub in the next few years, Lokesh is making sure that his constituency is not neglected at any cost.

Despite his busy schedule as a cabinet minister and being a key component of Telugu Desam Party’s political decisions, Lokesh has been dedicating adequate time for Mangalagiri and looking after the developmental works within the constituency every now and then. He has been frequently interacting with the masses in his constituency and fulfilling their needs.

Now, Lokesh has reportedly directed officials to ensure a pothole-free Mangalagiri in the next 100 days. He set a deadline and exhorted the officials to cover all the potholes in Mangalagiri in the next three months. Also, to make Mangalagiri one of the cleanest cities in the state, Nara Lokesh launched state-of-the-art garbage trucks at a cost of Rs 4.40 crore. These include two refuse compactor machine trucks for transporting garbage, two sweeping machine trucks and a high end pothole road repair truck for filling potholes on BT roads.

Lokesh ordered to receive feedback from the public after the completion of those 100 days about the condition of roads. He said that these complaints should be received through WhatsApp or the Swachhandhra app. Thus, the officials have been set targets so that there will be no more complaints about the roads in Mangalagiri.