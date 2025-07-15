NTR’s lean look turns worrisome to fans

Reigning pan-India star NTR is gearing up for his maiden Bollywood release as Ayan Mukerji’s action spectacle ‘War 2’ arrives in theatres less than a month from today. While his fans are eagerly anticipating the countdown for its grand release, the RRR actor’s latest look came as a big shock to everyone.

NTR, who has been maintaining an ideal physique over the years after cutting down his weight drastically since his transformation for Yamadonga film in 2007, has appeared in a lean and skinny look during his recent public appearances. Many expected that he is undergoing a makeover for his next film with Prashanth Neel. But when he attended Kota Srinivas Rao’s residence on Sunday evening to pay his condolences, NTR looked underweight and physically exhausted. It appeared like he lost more weight than what is required and turned too slender.

While the reason for his unusual transformation is not immediately known, the actor’s sudden and unexpected change in his apperance came as a big shock to everyone. After witnessing different makeovers for every film in the last decade, fans are not happy with his latest avatar. There has been some criticism over his pale looks in War 2 glimpse. As he has got a strong line up of films, many are surprised what made him lose so many kgs all of a sudden. We have to wait and see what he has in store for his fans.

After completing War 2 promotions, NTR will resume shooting for Neel’s Dragon. He will next reunite with Trivikram Srinivas for a mythological drama.