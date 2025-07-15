x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NTR’s lean look turns worrisome to fans

Published on July 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Update on Hari Hara Veera Mallu Sequel Shoot
image
Big Targets for Pawan Kalyan and Vijay Deverakonda
image
Lokesh Kanagaraj and his Strongest Film Lineup
image
Shocking: Ramayana made on a Budget of Rs 4000 Crores
image
Pawan Kalyan as In-charge CM for 4 days ?

NTR’s lean look turns worrisome to fans

Reigning pan-India star NTR is gearing up for his maiden Bollywood release as Ayan Mukerji’s action spectacle ‘War 2’ arrives in theatres less than a month from today. While his fans are eagerly anticipating the countdown for its grand release, the RRR actor’s latest look came as a big shock to everyone.

NTR, who has been maintaining an ideal physique over the years after cutting down his weight drastically since his transformation for Yamadonga film in 2007, has appeared in a lean and skinny look during his recent public appearances. Many expected that he is undergoing a makeover for his next film with Prashanth Neel. But when he attended Kota Srinivas Rao’s residence on Sunday evening to pay his condolences, NTR looked underweight and physically exhausted. It appeared like he lost more weight than what is required and turned too slender.

While the reason for his unusual transformation is not immediately known, the actor’s sudden and unexpected change in his apperance came as a big shock to everyone. After witnessing different makeovers for every film in the last decade, fans are not happy with his latest avatar. There has been some criticism over his pale looks in War 2 glimpse. As he has got a strong line up of films, many are surprised what made him lose so many kgs all of a sudden. We have to wait and see what he has in store for his fans.

After completing War 2 promotions, NTR will resume shooting for Neel’s Dragon. He will next reunite with Trivikram Srinivas for a mythological drama.

Next Pawan Kalyan as In-charge CM for 4 days ? Previous Heartbreak for India as England clinch 22 run win
else

TRENDING

image
Update on Hari Hara Veera Mallu Sequel Shoot
image
Big Targets for Pawan Kalyan and Vijay Deverakonda
image
Lokesh Kanagaraj and his Strongest Film Lineup

Latest

image
Update on Hari Hara Veera Mallu Sequel Shoot
image
Big Targets for Pawan Kalyan and Vijay Deverakonda
image
Lokesh Kanagaraj and his Strongest Film Lineup
image
Shocking: Ramayana made on a Budget of Rs 4000 Crores
image
Pawan Kalyan as In-charge CM for 4 days ?

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan as In-charge CM for 4 days ?
image
Nara Lokesh sets 100 days deadline for his constituency
image
Teenmaar Mallanna shows no regret

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations