Manasa Varanasi's Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Priyadarshi, Anandhi’s Premante First Look: Lovely

Published on July 14, 2025 by swathy

Priyadarshi, Anandhi’s Premante First Look: Lovely

After impressing audiences with his recent performance in Court, actor Priyadarshi is coming up with a rom-com titled Premante, directed by first-timer Navaneeth Sriram. Paired opposite him is Anandhi, the film promises a refreshing take on young love, laced with humor and emotions. Suma Kanakala plays a key role.

The first look poster, launched today by Naga Chaitanya, captures a heart-warming moment between Priyadarshi and Anandhi. Mugs in hand and smiles on their faces, both share a gentle chemistry that feels both relatable and endearing.

Produced under the SVCLLP banner by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Jhanvi Narang (daughter of Suniel Narang), the project also enjoys the backing of Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media as its presenter.

With Vishwanath Reddy handling the cinematography and Leon James composing the music, Premante promises to be a visually appealing and musically rich experience. The motion poster beautifully showcases stunning visual, complemented by soothing musical score.

The film is said to place strong emphasis on its soundtrack, with Saregama acquiring the music rights.

