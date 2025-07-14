Priyadarshi, Anandhi’s Premante First Look: Lovely

After impressing audiences with his recent performance in Court, actor Priyadarshi is coming up with a rom-com titled Premante, directed by first-timer Navaneeth Sriram. Paired opposite him is Anandhi, the film promises a refreshing take on young love, laced with humor and emotions. Suma Kanakala plays a key role.

The first look poster, launched today by Naga Chaitanya, captures a heart-warming moment between Priyadarshi and Anandhi. Mugs in hand and smiles on their faces, both share a gentle chemistry that feels both relatable and endearing.

Produced under the SVCLLP banner by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Jhanvi Narang (daughter of Suniel Narang), the project also enjoys the backing of Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media as its presenter.

With Vishwanath Reddy handling the cinematography and Leon James composing the music, Premante promises to be a visually appealing and musically rich experience. The motion poster beautifully showcases stunning visual, complemented by soothing musical score.

The film is said to place strong emphasis on its soundtrack, with Saregama acquiring the music rights.