Switch to: తెలుగు
Local talk: YSRCP MP candidate Sunil behind Mahasena Rajesh

Local talk: YSRCP MP candidate Sunil behind Mahasena Rajesh

Mahasena Rajesh’s recent about-face, transforming from a vocal supporter of Pawan Kalyan to a staunch critic, has sparked speculation and raised eyebrows among Andhra Pradesh’s voters. With rumors swirling of behind-the-scenes orchestration by YSRCP MP candidate Sunil, the situation becomes even more interesting. Details are as follows.

Rajesh’s Political Journey:

Initially aligning himself with Pawan Kalyan and garnering significant attention as a social media influencer, Rajesh’s trajectory took a sudden turn when his bid to join Janasena faced backlash due to his past. Reportedly Pawan Kalyan rejected his joining due to the negative feedback he got on Rajesh’s past activities. Later he joined TDP but his affiliation with TDP proved short-lived after the party withdrew its decision to grant him a ticket. Now, he finds himself at odds with Pawan, launching scathing attacks and advocating for his defeat in the upcoming elections.

Rajesh’s latest video:

Rajesh’s recent video denouncing Pawan’s alliance with BJP and his praise for YS Jagan has left many scratching their heads. His swift reversal of loyalties and alignment with a party he previously accused of orchestrating attacks against him raises suspicions about ulterior motives. Rajesh called for the defeat of Pawan Kalyan and all other Janasena candidates. He ridiculed Pawan’s statements that he was ready to sacrifice himself to bring BJP into power.

YSRCP MP candidate Sunil’s Support:

Amid Rajesh’s political somersaults, rumors abound regarding the involvement of YSRCP MP candidate Sunil. Speculation suggests that Sunil sees an opportunity to bolster his electoral prospects by tarnishing Pawan’s image and reducing his majority in Pithapuram. He believes that by reducing the majority of Pawan, he can also reduce the votes polled to Uday, Kakinada MP candidate from Janasena. Understanding that voters often align their MLA and MP preferences, Sunil purportedly views Rajesh as a pawn to achieve his objectives.

Awaiting Public Response:

As the political drama unfolds, the public’s response remains uncertain. Will voters buy into Rajesh’s sudden change of heart and his newfound allegiance to a party he once accused of violence against him? Or will they see through the apparent manipulation and question the authenticity of his motives?

While the true motivations behind Rajesh’s actions may remain shrouded in speculation, one thing is clear: in the cutthroat world of politics, loyalty and sincerity can be elusive commodities. As the elections draw nearer, only time will reveal the ultimate impact of Rajesh’s role in the unfolding political drama

