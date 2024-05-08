x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Squad Girls Party Gang
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
View all stories
Home > Politics

Modi is world’s most powerful leader, says Lokesh

Published on May 8, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali
image
Rana Daggubati about OTT Dictatorship
image
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Suriya’s Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes
image
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD

Modi is world’s most powerful leader, says Lokesh

Describing the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, as the most powerful leader in the world, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday felt that the country gets all kinds of benefits only if there is a stabilised Government at the Centre.

Addressing a huge gathering at Kalikiri in Pileru Assembly segment of Annamayya district as part of electioneering flanked by Modi, the TDP general secretary said that the people have witnessed how the country progressed well and marched on the developing path in the past 10 years. Showering all praises on Modi, he said that Modi is a guarantee for the whole country and only Modi knows how to create assets for the nation.

Terming Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the cancer cell plaguing Rayalaseema, Lokesh said that the people from this region got carried away in 2019 elections as Jagan claimed that he is the son of this soil. In fact, Rayalaseema has moved 30 years backward with the destructive rule of Jagan, he remarked.

Praja Galam is formulated only to correct the prevailing conditions in Rayalaseema, Lokesh said and stated that Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, has sacrificed several things only to enter into an alliance with the TDP and the BJP. Pawan has openly and daringly declared that power is not important for him but the welfare of the people of the State, he said.

Vikasitha Bharat is the dream of Modi while Vikasitha Rayalaseema is the dream of TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, the TDP general secretary noted. Recalling how the journey of Andhra Pradesh has started in 2014 after the bifurcation of the State, Lokesh said that with the experience and the vision of Chandrababu Naidu Rayalaseema is marching on a much progressive path.

Informing the people about various welfare programmes implemented during the TDP regime like safe drinking water to every doorstep and establishment of Kia Motors company in Anantapur, Lokesh said that he is fortunate enough to hold the portfolio of Panchayat Raj which helped him totally transform the rural parts in Rayalaseema through Employment Guarantee scheme. “During my pada yatra, I have personally witnessed the problems being faced by the people in this region and the coming TDP allied NDA government will certainly focus on these issues and find a solution,” he said.

Lokesh also declared that Kadapa will be upgraded as the sports capital of Andhra Pradesh and sought the cooperation of the people here to realise this. Lokesh gave a call to the people to cooperate for “phir yek baar Modi circar” and assured Modi that the people of the State will certainly become partners in achieving the goal of winning 400 Lok Sabha seats in these elections.

Next Local talk: YSRCP MP candidate Sunil behind Mahasena Rajesh Previous Count down started for YSR Congress, says Modi
else

TRENDING

image
Rana Daggubati about OTT Dictatorship
image
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Suriya’s Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes

Latest

image
AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali
image
Rana Daggubati about OTT Dictatorship
image
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Suriya’s Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes
image
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD

Most Read

image
AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali
image
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD
image
Controversy Over Aurobindo’s 108 Services in AP

Related Articles

Squad Girls Party Gang SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos Barkha Singh in Torn Style Fasting Benefits Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event How To Deal With Negative Emotions Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends Sunny Leone Stunning Look Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks