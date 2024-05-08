Modi is world’s most powerful leader, says Lokesh

Describing the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, as the most powerful leader in the world, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday felt that the country gets all kinds of benefits only if there is a stabilised Government at the Centre.

Addressing a huge gathering at Kalikiri in Pileru Assembly segment of Annamayya district as part of electioneering flanked by Modi, the TDP general secretary said that the people have witnessed how the country progressed well and marched on the developing path in the past 10 years. Showering all praises on Modi, he said that Modi is a guarantee for the whole country and only Modi knows how to create assets for the nation.

Terming Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the cancer cell plaguing Rayalaseema, Lokesh said that the people from this region got carried away in 2019 elections as Jagan claimed that he is the son of this soil. In fact, Rayalaseema has moved 30 years backward with the destructive rule of Jagan, he remarked.

Praja Galam is formulated only to correct the prevailing conditions in Rayalaseema, Lokesh said and stated that Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, has sacrificed several things only to enter into an alliance with the TDP and the BJP. Pawan has openly and daringly declared that power is not important for him but the welfare of the people of the State, he said.

Vikasitha Bharat is the dream of Modi while Vikasitha Rayalaseema is the dream of TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, the TDP general secretary noted. Recalling how the journey of Andhra Pradesh has started in 2014 after the bifurcation of the State, Lokesh said that with the experience and the vision of Chandrababu Naidu Rayalaseema is marching on a much progressive path.

Informing the people about various welfare programmes implemented during the TDP regime like safe drinking water to every doorstep and establishment of Kia Motors company in Anantapur, Lokesh said that he is fortunate enough to hold the portfolio of Panchayat Raj which helped him totally transform the rural parts in Rayalaseema through Employment Guarantee scheme. “During my pada yatra, I have personally witnessed the problems being faced by the people in this region and the coming TDP allied NDA government will certainly focus on these issues and find a solution,” he said.

Lokesh also declared that Kadapa will be upgraded as the sports capital of Andhra Pradesh and sought the cooperation of the people here to realise this. Lokesh gave a call to the people to cooperate for “phir yek baar Modi circar” and assured Modi that the people of the State will certainly become partners in achieving the goal of winning 400 Lok Sabha seats in these elections.